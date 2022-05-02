Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Baker Hughes Company (BKR)

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) went down by -2.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.78. The company’s stock price has collected -3.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/20/22 that Baker Hughes’ Earnings Fall Short Despite Soaring Oil Prices

Is It Worth Investing in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ :BKR) Right Now?

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 94.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BKR is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Baker Hughes Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.83, which is $9.66 above the current price. BKR currently public float of 925.14M and currently shorts hold a 5.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BKR was 12.01M shares.

BKR’s Market Performance

BKR stocks went down by -3.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.95% and a quarterly performance of 14.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.49% for Baker Hughes Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.55% for BKR stocks with a simple moving average of 15.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKR stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for BKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BKR in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $38.30 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKR reach a price target of $43, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for BKR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 31st, 2022.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to BKR, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

BKR Trading at -9.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares sank -14.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKR fell by -3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.80. In addition, Baker Hughes Company saw 28.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKR starting from Camilleri Kurt, who sale 5,858 shares at the price of $33.52 back on Apr 22. After this action, Camilleri Kurt now owns 795 shares of Baker Hughes Company, valued at $196,360 using the latest closing price.

Beattie William G, the Director of Baker Hughes Company, sale 5,507 shares at $35.69 during a trade that took place back on Apr 07, which means that Beattie William G is holding 12,743 shares at $196,545 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.72 for the present operating margin

+22.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baker Hughes Company stands at -1.07. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.