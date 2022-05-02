Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Bilibili Inc. (BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) went up by 9.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $129.24. The company’s stock price has collected 15.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/11/22 that China Approves First Videogame Licenses Since July. Bilibili and Chinese Videogame Stocks Rally.

Is It Worth Investing in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ :BILI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BILI is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 31 analysts out of 42 who provided ratings for Bilibili Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $289.10, which is $34.21 above the current price. BILI currently public float of 303.82M and currently shorts hold a 10.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BILI was 11.39M shares.

BILI’s Market Performance

BILI stocks went up by 15.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.75% and a quarterly performance of -20.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.93% for Bilibili Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.74% for BILI stocks with a simple moving average of -56.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BILI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BILI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BILI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BILI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $35 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BILI reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for BILI stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 14th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to BILI, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on February 18th of the current year.

BILI Trading at -9.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.19%, as shares sank -4.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILI rose by +15.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.96. In addition, Bilibili Inc. saw -47.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BILI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.17 for the present operating margin

+20.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bilibili Inc. stands at -35.03. The total capital return value is set at -22.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.35. Equity return is now at value -28.70, with -15.20 for asset returns.

Based on Bilibili Inc. (BILI), the company’s capital structure generated 88.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.97. Total debt to assets is 36.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.02.