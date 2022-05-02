Here’s Our Rant About Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS) went up by 13.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.92. The company’s stock price has collected 4.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX :SMTS) Right Now?

Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.62 x from its present earnings ratio.

SMTS currently public float of 107.90M and currently shorts hold a 0.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SMTS was 554.37K shares.

SMTS’s Market Performance

SMTS stocks went up by 4.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.47% and a quarterly performance of -19.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.05% for Sierra Metals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.45% for SMTS stocks with a simple moving average of -41.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMTS

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to SMTS, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on January 16th of the previous year.

SMTS Trading at -21.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.33%, as shares sank -14.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMTS rose by +4.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0597. In addition, Sierra Metals Inc. saw -25.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SMTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.83 for the present operating margin

+29.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sierra Metals Inc. stands at -10.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.