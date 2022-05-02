Here’s Our Rant About Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX)

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) went up by 15.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.80. The company’s stock price has collected 105.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ :NUTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NUTX is at 0.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Nutex Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

NUTX currently public float of 47.19M and currently shorts hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NUTX was 2.35M shares.

NUTX’s Market Performance

NUTX stocks went up by 105.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 135.50% and a quarterly performance of 98.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 653.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 60.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 57.69% for Nutex Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.56% for NUTX stocks with a simple moving average of 115.54% for the last 200 days.

NUTX Trading at 45.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 57.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 60.19%, as shares surge +129.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +109.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUTX rose by +105.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +189.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.35. In addition, Nutex Health Inc. saw 128.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NUTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.98 for the present operating margin

+18.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutex Health Inc. stands at -72.73. Equity return is now at value -19.30, with -17.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.