Here’s Our Rant About Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG)

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) went down by -2.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.39. The company’s stock price has collected -1.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE :CIG) Right Now?

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIG is at 0.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

CIG currently public float of 1.31B and currently shorts hold a 0.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIG was 5.88M shares.

CIG’s Market Performance

CIG stocks went down by -1.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.57% and a quarterly performance of 23.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.31% for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.61% for CIG stocks with a simple moving average of 22.29% for the last 200 days.

CIG Trading at 4.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares sank -5.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIG fell by -1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.20. In addition, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais saw 24.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIG

Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 7.10 for asset returns.