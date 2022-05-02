Here’s How Your Trade Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) Aggressively Right Now

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) went down by -4.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.33. The company’s stock price has collected 0.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ :CRNT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRNT is at 1.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Ceragon Networks Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.58, which is $3.75 above the current price. CRNT currently public float of 68.40M and currently shorts hold a 2.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRNT was 386.94K shares.

CRNT’s Market Performance

CRNT stocks went up by 0.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.11% and a quarterly performance of -9.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.56% for Ceragon Networks Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.20% for CRNT stocks with a simple moving average of -36.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRNT stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for CRNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRNT in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $6 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRNT reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for CRNT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 04th, 2021.

CRNT Trading at -10.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares sank -11.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRNT fell by -3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0030. In addition, Ceragon Networks Ltd. saw -25.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.65 for the present operating margin

+30.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ceragon Networks Ltd. stands at -5.10. Equity return is now at value -10.30, with -5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.