Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Histogen Inc. (HSTO)?

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) went down by -9.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.23. The company’s stock price has collected -9.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ :HSTO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HSTO is at 0.90.

The average price from analysts is $2.25, which is $2.06 above the current price. HSTO currently public float of 37.23M and currently shorts hold a 5.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HSTO was 3.02M shares.

HSTO’s Market Performance

HSTO stocks went down by -9.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.85% and a quarterly performance of -14.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.52% for Histogen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.67% for HSTO stocks with a simple moving average of -63.72% for the last 200 days.

HSTO Trading at -24.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.31%, as shares sank -25.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSTO fell by -9.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2436. In addition, Histogen Inc. saw -44.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HSTO

Equity return is now at value -66.50, with -52.30 for asset returns.