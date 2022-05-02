Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)?

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) went up by 4.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.19. The company’s stock price has collected 2.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/09/22 that Canopy Growth Stock Jumps After Earnings, Despite Slowing Marijuana Sales

Is It Worth Investing in Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ :CGC) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $7.54. CGC currently public float of 251.31M and currently shorts hold a 17.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CGC was 8.00M shares.

CGC’s Market Performance

CGC stocks went up by 2.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.27% and a quarterly performance of -21.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.38% for Canopy Growth Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.36% for CGC stocks with a simple moving average of -50.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGC

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Underweight” to CGC, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

CGC Trading at -16.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares sank -24.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGC rose by +2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.35. In addition, Canopy Growth Corporation saw -34.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.