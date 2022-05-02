Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) went up by 3.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.26. The company’s stock price has collected -2.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/15/21 that Spanish Lender BBVA Offers to Buy Out Rest of Garanti in Bet on Turkey

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE :BBVA) Right Now?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBVA is at 1.46.

The average price from analysts is $6.99, which is $2.75 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of BBVA was 3.18M shares.

BBVA’s Market Performance

BBVA stocks went down by -2.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.63% and a quarterly performance of -18.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.31% for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.67% for BBVA stocks with a simple moving average of -16.39% for the last 200 days.

BBVA Trading at -8.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -8.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBVA fell by -2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.36. In addition, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. saw -11.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BBVA

Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 0.60 for asset returns.