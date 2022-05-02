Cyngn Inc. (CYN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN) went up by 40.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.91. The company’s stock price has collected 105.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ :CYN) Right Now?

CYN currently public float of 25.01M and currently shorts hold a 1.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYN was 6.97M shares.

CYN’s Market Performance

CYN stocks went up by 105.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 275.51% and a quarterly performance of 260.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 48.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.82% for Cyngn Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 197.21% for CYN stocks with a simple moving average of 51.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYN stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for CYN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CYN in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $13 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2021.

CYN Trading at 230.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 48.70%, as shares surge +278.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +280.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYN rose by +105.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.06. In addition, Cyngn Inc. saw 22.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYN

Equity return is now at value -104.30, with -87.90 for asset returns.