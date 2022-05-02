Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) went down by -5.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.61. The company’s stock price has collected -4.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/29/22 that Colgate Stock Tumbles. It Expects a ‘Difficult Cost Environment’ to Continue.

Is It Worth Investing in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE :CL) Right Now?

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CL is at 0.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $85.27, which is $8.01 above the current price. CL currently public float of 839.86M and currently shorts hold a 1.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CL was 5.42M shares.

CL’s Market Performance

CL stocks went down by -4.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.90% and a quarterly performance of -7.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.80% for Colgate-Palmolive Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.61% for CL stocks with a simple moving average of -2.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CL

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CL reach a price target of $83. The rating they have provided for CL stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to CL, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on January 31st of the current year.

CL Trading at -0.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +1.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CL fell by -4.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.00. In addition, Colgate-Palmolive Company saw -9.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CL starting from Daniels Jennifer, who sale 8,812 shares at the price of $79.25 back on Feb 18. After this action, Daniels Jennifer now owns 48,123 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company, valued at $698,354 using the latest closing price.

Kooyman John W, the Chief of Staff of Colgate-Palmolive Company, sale 3,023 shares at $79.22 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18, which means that Kooyman John W is holding 9,572 shares at $239,488 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.31 for the present operating margin

+59.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Colgate-Palmolive Company stands at +12.43. Equity return is now at value 553.50, with 17.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.