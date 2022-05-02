Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Just Got Our Attention

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) went down by -2.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.60. The company’s stock price has collected 3.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRQS is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Borqs Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BRQS currently public float of 58.07M and currently shorts hold a 2.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRQS was 26.77M shares.

BRQS’s Market Performance

BRQS stocks went up by 3.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 47.83% and a quarterly performance of 5.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 25.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.63% for Borqs Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.36% for BRQS stocks with a simple moving average of -31.68% for the last 200 days.

BRQS Trading at 25.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.23%, as shares surge +55.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRQS rose by +3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2610. In addition, Borqs Technologies Inc. saw -8.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRQS

Equity return is now at value 131.80, with -98.60 for asset returns.