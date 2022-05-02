Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) went down by -26.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.00. The company’s stock price has collected 17.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ :BLBX) Right Now?

BLBX currently public float of 7.92M and currently shorts hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLBX was 705.29K shares.

BLBX’s Market Performance

BLBX stocks went up by 17.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 115.90% and a quarterly performance of 164.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 84.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.20% for Blackboxstocks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.07% for BLBX stocks with a simple moving average of 7.38% for the last 200 days.

BLBX Trading at 45.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.84%, as shares surge +27.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +128.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLBX fell by -10.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +103.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.84. In addition, Blackboxstocks Inc. saw 44.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLBX starting from Balestri Ray, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $3.55 back on Nov 26. After this action, Balestri Ray now owns 54,000 shares of Blackboxstocks Inc., valued at $3,550 using the latest closing price.

Balestri Ray, the Director of Blackboxstocks Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $3.18 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Balestri Ray is holding 53,000 shares at $9,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.27 for the present operating margin

+69.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackboxstocks Inc. stands at -42.79. Equity return is now at value -348.40, with -69.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.