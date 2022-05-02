A Lesson to Learn: Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) went up by 3.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.64. The company’s stock price has collected 2.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE :YSG) Right Now?

YSG currently public float of 96.19M and currently shorts hold a 14.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YSG was 5.11M shares.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

YSG’s Market Performance

YSG stocks went up by 2.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.23% and a quarterly performance of -53.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -94.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.96% for Yatsen Holding Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.16% for YSG stocks with a simple moving average of -79.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YSG

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to YSG, setting the target price at $18.60 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

YSG Trading at -32.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.88%, as shares sank -10.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YSG rose by +2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6883. In addition, Yatsen Holding Limited saw -71.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.81 for the present operating margin

+66.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yatsen Holding Limited stands at -26.38. Equity return is now at value -24.90, with -19.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.19.