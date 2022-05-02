A Lesson to Learn: Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL)

Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SWVL) went down by -14.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.40. The company’s stock price has collected 32.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ :SWVL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Swvl Holdings Corp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00. SWVL currently public float of 45.57M and currently shorts hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWVL was 1.25M shares.

SWVL’s Market Performance

SWVL stocks went up by 32.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.06% and a quarterly performance of -12.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 40.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 29.76% for Swvl Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.21% for SWVL stocks with a simple moving average of -10.23% for the last 200 days.

SWVL Trading at -0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 40.68%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWVL rose by +32.77%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Swvl Holdings Corp saw -13.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.