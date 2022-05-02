A Lesson to Learn: Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX)

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) went up by 26.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.40. The company’s stock price has collected -27.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :BTTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Better Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.00, which is $16.52 above the current price. BTTX currently public float of 8.06M and currently shorts hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTTX was 175.85K shares.

BTTX’s Market Performance

BTTX stocks went down by -27.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -55.73% and a quarterly performance of -74.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.60% for Better Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.64% for BTTX stocks with a simple moving average of -82.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTTX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for BTTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTTX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $17 based on the research report published on November 24th of the previous year 2021.

BTTX Trading at -48.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.00%, as shares sank -40.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTTX fell by -2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4463. In addition, Better Therapeutics Inc. saw -80.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTTX starting from Appelbaum Kevin J, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $1.97 back on Mar 31. After this action, Appelbaum Kevin J now owns 6,250 shares of Better Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,921 using the latest closing price.

Heinen Mark, the See Remarks of Better Therapeutics Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $1.98 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Heinen Mark is holding 15,000 shares at $9,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTTX

Equity return is now at value -79.10, with -71.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.56.