Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) Just Got Our Attention

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) went down by -1.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $271.87. The company’s stock price has collected -5.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ :WTW) Right Now?

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WTW is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $254.79, which is $27.67 above the current price. WTW currently public float of 117.18M and currently shorts hold a 1.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WTW was 987.38K shares.

WTW’s Market Performance

WTW stocks went down by -5.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.95% and a quarterly performance of 2.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.49% for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.59% for WTW stocks with a simple moving average of -0.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTW stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WTW by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for WTW in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $245 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WTW reach a price target of $240, previously predicting the price at $284. The rating they have provided for WTW stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 09th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to WTW, setting the target price at $240 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

WTW Trading at -0.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares sank -4.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTW fell by -5.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $236.88. In addition, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company saw -3.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTW starting from Gebauer Julie Jarecke, who sale 1,400 shares at the price of $236.88 back on Apr 01. After this action, Gebauer Julie Jarecke now owns 97,007 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, valued at $331,632 using the latest closing price.

Gebauer Julie Jarecke, the Head of Health, Wealth &Career of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, sale 1,400 shares at $222.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Gebauer Julie Jarecke is holding 98,407 shares at $311,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.76 for the present operating margin

+76.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company stands at +23.74. Equity return is now at value 35.30, with 11.30 for asset returns.