Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) went up by 5.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.00. The company’s stock price has collected -1.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE :WBS) Right Now?

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WBS is at 1.30.

WBS currently public float of 89.59M and currently shorts hold a 4.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WBS was 1.72M shares.

WBS’s Market Performance

WBS stocks went down by -1.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.82% and a quarterly performance of -12.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.06% for Webster Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.04% for WBS stocks with a simple moving average of -6.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for WBS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WBS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $68 based on the research report published on February 18th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WBS reach a price target of $72, previously predicting the price at $58. The rating they have provided for WBS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to WBS, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

WBS Trading at -7.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares sank -11.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBS fell by -1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.46. In addition, Webster Financial Corporation saw -8.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBS starting from GEISEL THOMAS X, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $57.43 back on Mar 15. After this action, GEISEL THOMAS X now owns 43,771 shares of Webster Financial Corporation, valued at $430,725 using the latest closing price.

MOTL CHRISTOPHER J, the President of Comm. Banking of Webster Financial Corporation, sale 2,500 shares at $57.57 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that MOTL CHRISTOPHER J is holding 73,640 shares at $143,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.51 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Webster Financial Corporation stands at +32.38. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.