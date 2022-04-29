We Analyzed the Future Direction of LianBio (LIAN), Here is What We Found

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) went down by -18.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.37. The company’s stock price has collected 2.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/01/21 that LianBio Stock Stumbles in Trading Debut, Falls Below IPO Price

Is It Worth Investing in LianBio (NASDAQ :LIAN) Right Now?

LIAN currently public float of 50.92M and currently shorts hold a 3.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIAN was 501.42K shares.

LIAN’s Market Performance

LIAN stocks went up by 2.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.62% and a quarterly performance of 33.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.08% for LianBio. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.68% for LIAN stocks with a simple moving average of -39.63% for the last 200 days.

LIAN Trading at -3.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.58%, as shares surge +16.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIAN fell by -14.38%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.02. In addition, LianBio saw -18.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.