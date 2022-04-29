We Analyzed the Future Direction of LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL), Here is What We Found

LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) went down by -5.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.28. The company’s stock price has collected -11.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE :LPL) Right Now?

LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LPL is at 1.22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

LPL currently public float of 444.10M and currently shorts hold a 0.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPL was 502.68K shares.

LPL’s Market Performance

LPL stocks went down by -11.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.85% and a quarterly performance of -20.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.25% for LG Display Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.23% for LPL stocks with a simple moving average of -25.44% for the last 200 days.

LPL Trading at -17.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares sank -21.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPL fell by -11.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.47. In addition, LG Display Co. Ltd. saw -36.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LPL

Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 3.20 for asset returns.