We Analyzed the Future Direction of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG), Here is What We Found

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) went down by -18.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.67. The company’s stock price has collected -24.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE :HRTG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HRTG is at 0.58.

HRTG currently public float of 23.36M and currently shorts hold a 2.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HRTG was 184.09K shares.

HRTG’s Market Performance

HRTG stocks went down by -24.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -36.95% and a quarterly performance of -21.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.20% for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -27.48% for HRTG stocks with a simple moving average of -29.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRTG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for HRTG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HRTG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $15 based on the research report published on April 06th of the previous year 2020.

Sandler O’Neill gave a rating of “Hold” to HRTG, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

HRTG Trading at -26.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%, as shares sank -34.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRTG fell by -24.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.21. In addition, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. saw -21.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRTG starting from Martindale Steven C., who purchase 1,235 shares at the price of $7.16 back on Sep 23. After this action, Martindale Steven C. now owns 7,685 shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc., valued at $8,843 using the latest closing price.

Garateix Ernie J, the Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $5.68 during a trade that took place back on Sep 17, which means that Garateix Ernie J is holding 230,571 shares at $17,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.20 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. stands at -11.83. Equity return is now at value -18.70, with -3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.