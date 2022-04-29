We Analyzed the Future Direction of FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS), Here is What We Found

FirstCash Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) went up by 12.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $97.04. The company’s stock price has collected 5.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FirstCash Holdings Inc (NASDAQ :FCFS) Right Now?

FirstCash Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FCFS is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for FirstCash Holdings Inc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $94.40, which is $14.73 above the current price. FCFS currently public float of 39.25M and currently shorts hold a 3.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FCFS was 310.78K shares.

FCFS’s Market Performance

FCFS stocks went up by 5.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.73% and a quarterly performance of 16.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.51% for FirstCash Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.25% for FCFS stocks with a simple moving average of 2.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCFS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FCFS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FCFS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $105 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FCFS reach a price target of $83, previously predicting the price at $74. The rating they have provided for FCFS stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on June 22nd, 2021.

FCFS Trading at 10.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares surge +12.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCFS rose by +5.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.45. In addition, FirstCash Holdings Inc saw 4.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCFS starting from Hambleton Howard F, who purchase 11,715 shares at the price of $75.78 back on Feb 23. After this action, Hambleton Howard F now owns 16,443 shares of FirstCash Holdings Inc, valued at $887,763 using the latest closing price.

Hambleton Howard F, the AFF President of FirstCash Holdings Inc, purchase 1,472 shares at $76.18 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Hambleton Howard F is holding 4,728 shares at $112,137 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.60 for the present operating margin

+54.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for FirstCash Holdings Inc stands at +7.35. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 4.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.88.