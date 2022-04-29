We Analyzed the Future Direction of EMCOR Group Inc. (EME), Here is What We Found

EMCOR Group Inc. (NYSE:EME) went down by -5.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $135.98. The company’s stock price has collected -9.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in EMCOR Group Inc. (NYSE :EME) Right Now?

EMCOR Group Inc. (NYSE:EME) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EME is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for EMCOR Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $142.00, which is $36.61 above the current price. EME currently public float of 51.74M and currently shorts hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EME was 327.22K shares.

EME’s Market Performance

EME stocks went down by -9.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.79% and a quarterly performance of -8.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.67% for EMCOR Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.75% for EME stocks with a simple moving average of -12.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EME

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EME reach a price target of $146. The rating they have provided for EME stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 24th, 2021.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Neutral” to EME, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on January 21st of the previous year.

EME Trading at -8.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -8.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EME fell by -9.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.78. In addition, EMCOR Group Inc. saw -17.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EME starting from Guzzi Anthony, who sale 1,381 shares at the price of $120.00 back on Apr 21. After this action, Guzzi Anthony now owns 291,256 shares of EMCOR Group Inc., valued at $165,720 using the latest closing price.

Guzzi Anthony, the Chairman, President and CEO of EMCOR Group Inc., sale 13,247 shares at $118.04 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Guzzi Anthony is holding 287,972 shares at $1,563,649 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.36 for the present operating margin

+15.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for EMCOR Group Inc. stands at +3.87. Equity return is now at value 17.80, with 7.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.