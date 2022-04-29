We Analyzed the Future Direction of Celestica Inc. (CLS), Here is What We Found

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) went up by 7.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.40. The company’s stock price has collected 2.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Celestica Inc. (NYSE :CLS) Right Now?

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLS is at 2.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Celestica Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

CLS currently public float of 103.17M and currently shorts hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLS was 669.23K shares.

CLS’s Market Performance

CLS stocks went up by 2.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.86% and a quarterly performance of -2.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.93% for Celestica Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.38% for CLS stocks with a simple moving average of 9.50% for the last 200 days.

CLS Trading at -2.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares sank -4.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLS rose by +2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.22. In addition, Celestica Inc. saw 2.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.96 for the present operating margin

+8.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celestica Inc. stands at +1.84. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.