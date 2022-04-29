Wall Street Pummels Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) After Recent Earnings Report

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) went up by 36.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.40. The company’s stock price has collected -24.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE :LEJU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LEJU is at 1.16.

LEJU currently public float of 135.87M and currently shorts hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LEJU was 245.56K shares.

LEJU’s Market Performance

LEJU stocks went down by -24.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -43.48% and a quarterly performance of -44.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.12% for Leju Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.82% for LEJU stocks with a simple moving average of -49.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEJU

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEJU reach a price target of $4.60. The rating they have provided for LEJU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 31st, 2016.

LEJU Trading at -13.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEJU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.88%, as shares sank -31.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEJU fell by -7.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5722. In addition, Leju Holdings Limited saw -57.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LEJU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.32 for the present operating margin

+89.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leju Holdings Limited stands at -28.26. Equity return is now at value -61.90, with -26.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.