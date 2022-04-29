Vicor Corporation (VICR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) went up by 9.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $164.76. The company’s stock price has collected 3.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ :VICR) Right Now?

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 48.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VICR is at 0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Vicor Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $95.00, which is $33.35 above the current price. VICR currently public float of 22.25M and currently shorts hold a 6.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VICR was 412.81K shares.

VICR’s Market Performance

VICR stocks went up by 3.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.94% and a quarterly performance of -25.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.89% for Vicor Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.15% for VICR stocks with a simple moving average of -45.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VICR

BWS Financial, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VICR reach a price target of $84. The rating they have provided for VICR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 27th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to VICR, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on May 15th of the previous year.

VICR Trading at -15.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VICR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares sank -11.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VICR rose by +3.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.92. In addition, Vicor Corporation saw -51.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VICR starting from Nagel Richard J Jr, who sale 708 shares at the price of $77.37 back on Mar 02. After this action, Nagel Richard J Jr now owns 0 shares of Vicor Corporation, valued at $54,778 using the latest closing price.

CRILLY SEAN, the Corp. VP-Eng., Pwr Syst. of Vicor Corporation, sale 8,851 shares at $118.87 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that CRILLY SEAN is holding 3,081 shares at $1,052,147 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VICR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.47 for the present operating margin

+49.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vicor Corporation stands at +15.76. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 13.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.26.