The Chart for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) went up by 2.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.54. The company’s stock price has collected -6.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SLCA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLCA is at 2.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.20, which is -$1.04 below the current price. SLCA currently public float of 73.26M and currently shorts hold a 5.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLCA was 1.63M shares.

SLCA’s Market Performance

SLCA stocks went down by -6.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.93% and a quarterly performance of 93.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.00% for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.32% for SLCA stocks with a simple moving average of 60.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLCA stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SLCA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SLCA in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $10 based on the research report published on May 28th of the previous year 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to SLCA, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

SLCA Trading at 10.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.39%, as shares surge +0.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLCA fell by -6.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.27. In addition, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. saw 94.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLCA starting from Carusona Zach, who sale 5,747 shares at the price of $14.05 back on Feb 28. After this action, Carusona Zach now owns 63,238 shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., valued at $80,733 using the latest closing price.

USSERY JAMES DEREK, the President Oil and Gas of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., sale 6,263 shares at $14.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that USSERY JAMES DEREK is holding 73,829 shares at $87,976 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLCA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.94 for the present operating margin

+13.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. stands at -3.06. Equity return is now at value -5.50, with -1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.