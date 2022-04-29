The Chart for A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) went down by -4.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.74. The company’s stock price has collected -9.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE :AOS) Right Now?

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AOS is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for A. O. Smith Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $79.33, which is $17.91 above the current price. AOS currently public float of 129.75M and currently shorts hold a 3.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AOS was 1.11M shares.

AOS’s Market Performance

AOS stocks went down by -9.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.28% and a quarterly performance of -21.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.83% for A. O. Smith Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.29% for AOS stocks with a simple moving average of -17.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AOS stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for AOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AOS in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $100 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AOS reach a price target of $85, previously predicting the price at $82. The rating they have provided for AOS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 05th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to AOS, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on April 05th of the previous year.

AOS Trading at -10.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares sank -9.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AOS fell by -9.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.26. In addition, A. O. Smith Corporation saw -30.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AOS starting from Larsen Michael M, who purchase 3,925 shares at the price of $69.87 back on Feb 22. After this action, Larsen Michael M now owns 7,425 shares of A. O. Smith Corporation, valued at $274,240 using the latest closing price.

Rajendra Ajita G, the Director of A. O. Smith Corporation, sale 4,209 shares at $83.29 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Rajendra Ajita G is holding 23,732 shares at $350,574 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.25 for the present operating margin

+37.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for A. O. Smith Corporation stands at +13.76. Equity return is now at value 26.40, with 15.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.