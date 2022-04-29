SES AI Corporation (SES) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) went down by -11.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.47. The company’s stock price has collected -21.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SES AI Corporation (NYSE :SES) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for SES AI Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00. SES currently public float of 27.16M and currently shorts hold a 10.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SES was 818.73K shares.

SES’s Market Performance

SES stocks went down by -21.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.40% and a quarterly performance of -20.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.03% for SES AI Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.65% for SES stocks with a simple moving average of -28.41% for the last 200 days.

SES Trading at -8.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.82%, as shares sank -25.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SES fell by -21.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.33. In addition, SES AI Corporation saw -34.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SES

Equity return is now at value -4.80, with -4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.