Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Unisys Corporation (UIS)

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) went down by -13.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.60. The company’s stock price has collected -21.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that DWAC, Virgin Galactic, Exxon Mobil, DraftKings: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Unisys Corporation (NYSE :UIS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UIS is at 0.49.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

UIS currently public float of 65.15M and currently shorts hold a 2.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UIS was 317.96K shares.

UIS’s Market Performance

UIS stocks went down by -21.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.96% and a quarterly performance of -13.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.31% for Unisys Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.52% for UIS stocks with a simple moving average of -31.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UIS stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for UIS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UIS in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $35 based on the research report published on September 15th of the previous year 2021.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to UIS, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

UIS Trading at -28.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares sank -33.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UIS fell by -21.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.92. In addition, Unisys Corporation saw -28.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UIS starting from Thomson Michael M, who sale 10,028 shares at the price of $21.11 back on Mar 17. After this action, Thomson Michael M now owns 45,296 shares of Unisys Corporation, valued at $211,714 using the latest closing price.

Thomson Michael M, the EVP & CFO of Unisys Corporation, sale 4,337 shares at $22.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Thomson Michael M is holding 37,872 shares at $95,631 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.60 for the present operating margin

+28.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unisys Corporation stands at -21.83. Equity return is now at value 171.10, with -18.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.