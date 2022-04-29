Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Hub Group Inc. (HUBG)

Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) went up by 4.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.21. The company’s stock price has collected 3.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ :HUBG) Right Now?

Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HUBG is at 0.95.

HUBG currently public float of 32.87M and currently shorts hold a 2.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HUBG was 275.78K shares.

HUBG’s Market Performance

HUBG stocks went up by 3.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.29% and a quarterly performance of -9.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.15% for Hub Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.64% for HUBG stocks with a simple moving average of -6.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUBG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUBG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HUBG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HUBG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $92 based on the research report published on April 29th of the current year 2022.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUBG reach a price target of $83, previously predicting the price at $92. The rating they have provided for HUBG stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to HUBG, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on March 31st of the current year.

HUBG Trading at -6.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares sank -9.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBG rose by +10.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.52. In addition, Hub Group Inc. saw -20.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUBG

Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 7.60 for asset returns.