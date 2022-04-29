Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Flywire Corporation (FLYW)

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) went up by 7.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.41. The company’s stock price has collected 5.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ :FLYW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Flywire Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $40.00, which is $8.01 above the current price. FLYW currently public float of 91.87M and currently shorts hold a 4.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLYW was 711.19K shares.

FLYW’s Market Performance

FLYW stocks went up by 5.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.03% and a quarterly performance of 26.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.66% for Flywire Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.99% for FLYW stocks with a simple moving average of -11.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLYW stocks, with SMBC Nikko repeating the rating for FLYW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FLYW in the upcoming period, according to SMBC Nikko is $40 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLYW reach a price target of $41. The rating they have provided for FLYW stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 05th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to FLYW, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on February 01st of the current year.

FLYW Trading at 14.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.67%, as shares surge +4.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLYW rose by +5.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.36. In addition, Flywire Corporation saw -15.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLYW starting from Massaro Michael, who sale 23,222 shares at the price of $29.34 back on Apr 12. After this action, Massaro Michael now owns 1,135,557 shares of Flywire Corporation, valued at $681,357 using the latest closing price.

Massaro Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of Flywire Corporation, sale 26,792 shares at $29.13 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Massaro Michael is holding 1,158,779 shares at $780,429 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.63 for the present operating margin

+60.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flywire Corporation stands at -13.96. Equity return is now at value -8.20, with -5.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.78.