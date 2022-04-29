Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) went up by 9.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.20. The company’s stock price has collected -0.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE :CRS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRS is at 1.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Carpenter Technology Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CRS currently public float of 47.31M and currently shorts hold a 4.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRS was 506.45K shares.

CRS’s Market Performance

CRS stocks went down by -0.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.07% and a quarterly performance of 42.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.70% for Carpenter Technology Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.80% for CRS stocks with a simple moving average of 18.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CRS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CRS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $53 based on the research report published on February 11th of the current year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRS reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for CRS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 13th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to CRS, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on June 16th of the previous year.

CRS Trading at 3.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares sank -4.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRS fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.97. In addition, Carpenter Technology Corporation saw 39.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.31 for the present operating margin

+1.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carpenter Technology Corporation stands at -15.59. The total capital return value is set at -8.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.03. Equity return is now at value -10.40, with -4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS), the company’s capital structure generated 53.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.67. Total debt to assets is 24.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.