Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG)

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) went up by 13.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.54. The company’s stock price has collected 11.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ :ACTG) Right Now?

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACTG is at 0.50.

ACTG currently public float of 44.09M and currently shorts hold a 3.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACTG was 301.76K shares.

ACTG’s Market Performance

ACTG stocks went up by 11.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.88% and a quarterly performance of 16.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.25% for Acacia Research Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.95% for ACTG stocks with a simple moving average of -4.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACTG stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ACTG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACTG in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4 based on the research report published on May 22nd of the previous year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACTG reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for ACTG stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on July 29th, 2016.

ACTG Trading at 20.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares surge +17.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACTG rose by +11.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.51. In addition, Acacia Research Corporation saw -4.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACTG starting from Booth Marc W., who sale 6,283 shares at the price of $4.71 back on Dec 20. After this action, Booth Marc W. now owns 219,684 shares of Acacia Research Corporation, valued at $29,600 using the latest closing price.

Soncini Jason W., the General Counsel of Acacia Research Corporation, purchase 11,000 shares at $5.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17, which means that Soncini Jason W. is holding 78,500 shares at $55,585 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.52 for the present operating margin

+59.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acacia Research Corporation stands at +140.93. Equity return is now at value 53.10, with 17.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.