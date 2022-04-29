Portland General Electric Company (POR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) went down by -4.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.03. The company’s stock price has collected -8.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE :POR) Right Now?

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for POR is at 0.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Portland General Electric Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $56.90, which is $7.31 above the current price. POR currently public float of 89.15M and currently shorts hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of POR was 585.24K shares.

POR’s Market Performance

POR stocks went down by -8.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.84% and a quarterly performance of -4.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.19% for Portland General Electric Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.38% for POR stocks with a simple moving average of -3.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for POR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for POR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $55 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see POR reach a price target of $57, previously predicting the price at $53. The rating they have provided for POR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 19th, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to POR, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

POR Trading at -7.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -11.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POR fell by -8.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.16. In addition, Portland General Electric Company saw -6.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POR starting from Bekkedahl Larry Neal, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $54.73 back on Mar 11. After this action, Bekkedahl Larry Neal now owns 16,513 shares of Portland General Electric Company, valued at $136,838 using the latest closing price.

Jackson Kathryn Jean, the Director of Portland General Electric Company, sale 5,000 shares at $48.79 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Jackson Kathryn Jean is holding 12,782 shares at $243,974 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.14 for the present operating margin

+22.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Portland General Electric Company stands at +10.46. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.