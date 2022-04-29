Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) went up by 1.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.81. The company’s stock price has collected 5.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ :PLYA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLYA is at 1.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.50, which is $2.26 above the current price. PLYA currently public float of 131.05M and currently shorts hold a 1.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLYA was 1.34M shares.

PLYA’s Market Performance

PLYA stocks went up by 5.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.30% and a quarterly performance of 31.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.46% for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.33% for PLYA stocks with a simple moving average of 19.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLYA stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for PLYA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PLYA in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $13 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLYA reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for PLYA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 13th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to PLYA, setting the target price at $5.25 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

PLYA Trading at 9.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares surge +6.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLYA rose by +5.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.60. In addition, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. saw 18.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLYA starting from Peterson Karl Mr., who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $8.32 back on Apr 14. After this action, Peterson Karl Mr. now owns 3,019,033 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., valued at $291,200 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Karl Mr., the Director of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., sale 30,000 shares at $8.03 during a trade that took place back on Apr 07, which means that Peterson Karl Mr. is holding 3,054,033 shares at $240,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.08 for the present operating margin

+22.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stands at -16.77. Equity return is now at value -14.20, with -4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.