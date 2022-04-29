Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA)

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) went down by -9.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.61. The company’s stock price has collected -29.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ :TRKA) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $4.50, which is $4.01 above the current price. TRKA currently public float of 19.79M and currently shorts hold a 10.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRKA was 930.55K shares.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

TRKA’s Market Performance

TRKA stocks went down by -29.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -53.08% and a quarterly performance of -53.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.87% for Troika Media Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -38.69% for TRKA stocks with a simple moving average of -65.45% for the last 200 days.

TRKA Trading at -49.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRKA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.09%, as shares sank -54.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRKA fell by -29.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7668. In addition, Troika Media Group Inc. saw -57.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRKA starting from Coates Peter, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Apr 14. After this action, Coates Peter now owns 9,091,710 shares of Troika Media Group Inc., valued at $70,580 using the latest closing price.

Coates Peter, the 10% Owner of Troika Media Group Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $0.68 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Coates Peter is holding 8,991,710 shares at $67,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRKA

Equity return is now at value -132.80, with -45.60 for asset returns.