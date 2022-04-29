Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Noodles & Company (NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) went up by 13.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.55. The company’s stock price has collected 7.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ :NDLS) Right Now?

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 71.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NDLS is at 1.54.

NDLS currently public float of 36.65M and currently shorts hold a 3.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NDLS was 309.51K shares.

NDLS’s Market Performance

NDLS stocks went up by 7.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.76% and a quarterly performance of -30.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.48% for Noodles & Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.17% for NDLS stocks with a simple moving average of -44.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NDLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NDLS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NDLS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NDLS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $7 based on the research report published on March 18th of the current year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NDLS reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for NDLS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 12th, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to NDLS, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

NDLS Trading at -12.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.21%, as shares sank -10.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDLS rose by +7.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.32. In addition, Noodles & Company saw -39.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDLS starting from WEST THOMAS B, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $6.17 back on Mar 11. After this action, WEST THOMAS B now owns 80,832 shares of Noodles & Company, valued at $9,255 using the latest closing price.

WEST THOMAS B, the Chief Operating Officer of Noodles & Company, purchase 3,000 shares at $5.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that WEST THOMAS B is holding 79,332 shares at $17,357 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDLS

Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 1.10 for asset returns.