Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for ANSYS Inc. (ANSS)

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) went up by 6.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $413.89. The company’s stock price has collected 1.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ :ANSS) Right Now?

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 55.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ANSS is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for ANSYS Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $337.60, which is $59.09 above the current price. ANSS currently public float of 86.65M and currently shorts hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANSS was 552.57K shares.

ANSS’s Market Performance

ANSS stocks went up by 1.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.31% and a quarterly performance of -7.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.23% for ANSYS Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.16% for ANSS stocks with a simple moving average of -18.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANSS stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ANSS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ANSS in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $310 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2022.

Daiwa Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANSS reach a price target of $253. The rating they have provided for ANSS stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 25th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to ANSS, setting the target price at $405 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

ANSS Trading at -5.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares sank -10.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANSS rose by +1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $295.04. In addition, ANSYS Inc. saw -28.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANSS starting from Emswiler Shane, who sale 3,471 shares at the price of $311.84 back on Mar 04. After this action, Emswiler Shane now owns 27,339 shares of ANSYS Inc., valued at $1,082,397 using the latest closing price.

Emswiler Shane, the SVP, Products of ANSYS Inc., sale 5,989 shares at $309.58 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18, which means that Emswiler Shane is holding 25,362 shares at $1,854,066 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.24 for the present operating margin

+85.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for ANSYS Inc. stands at +23.84. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 7.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.