Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF)?

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) went up by 3.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.37. The company’s stock price has collected -5.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE :RJF) Right Now?

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RJF is at 1.07.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

RJF currently public float of 185.57M and currently shorts hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RJF was 1.31M shares.

RJF’s Market Performance

RJF stocks went down by -5.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.71% and a quarterly performance of 3.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.84% for Raymond James Financial Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.87% for RJF stocks with a simple moving average of 4.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RJF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RJF stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for RJF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RJF in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $125 based on the research report published on January 28th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to RJF, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

RJF Trading at -2.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RJF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares sank -7.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RJF fell by -5.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.83. In addition, Raymond James Financial Inc. saw 3.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RJF starting from Allaire Bella Loykhter, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $114.78 back on Feb 10. After this action, Allaire Bella Loykhter now owns 70,357 shares of Raymond James Financial Inc., valued at $1,721,700 using the latest closing price.

Dowdle Jeffrey A, the COO & Head of Asset Mgmt. of Raymond James Financial Inc., sale 18,972 shares at $112.73 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Dowdle Jeffrey A is holding 43,437 shares at $2,138,668 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RJF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.29 for the present operating margin

+95.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Raymond James Financial Inc. stands at +14.19. Equity return is now at value 19.00, with 2.50 for asset returns.