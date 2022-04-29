Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for International Game Technology PLC (IGT)?

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) went up by 7.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.95. The company’s stock price has collected 2.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE :IGT) Right Now?

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 72.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IGT is at 2.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for International Game Technology PLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.99, which is $15.07 above the current price. IGT currently public float of 98.11M and currently shorts hold a 5.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IGT was 1.89M shares.

IGT’s Market Performance

IGT stocks went up by 2.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.09% and a quarterly performance of -9.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.82% for International Game Technology PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.56% for IGT stocks with a simple moving average of -9.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IGT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for IGT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IGT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $43 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IGT reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for IGT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 17th, 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to IGT, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

IGT Trading at -8.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.49%, as shares sank -8.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IGT rose by +2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.41. In addition, International Game Technology PLC saw -20.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.25 for the present operating margin

+47.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Game Technology PLC stands at +1.59. Equity return is now at value 41.60, with 4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.