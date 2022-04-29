Is Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF) a Keeper?

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) went down by -0.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.99.

Is It Worth Investing in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE :IPOF) Right Now?

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

IPOF currently public float of 115.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IPOF was 2.90M shares.

IPOF’s Market Performance

IPOF stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.08% and a quarterly performance of 4.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.54% for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.60% for IPOF stocks with a simple moving average of 1.11% for the last 200 days.

IPOF Trading at 0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPOF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.09%, as shares surge +1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPOF remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.33. In addition, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI saw 0.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IPOF

Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.