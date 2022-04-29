Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Venus Concept Inc. (VERO)

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) went up by 1.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.37. The company’s stock price has collected -11.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ :VERO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VERO is at 2.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Venus Concept Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

VERO currently public float of 50.37M and currently shorts hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VERO was 80.10K shares.

VERO’s Market Performance

VERO stocks went down by -11.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.23% and a quarterly performance of -29.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.98% for Venus Concept Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.25% for VERO stocks with a simple moving average of -43.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VERO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VERO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $2.50 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2020.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VERO reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for VERO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to VERO, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on July 06th of the previous year.

VERO Trading at -28.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.84%, as shares sank -29.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERO fell by -11.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2719. In addition, Venus Concept Inc. saw -40.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERO starting from PORTARO ROSS, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.35 back on Dec 16. After this action, PORTARO ROSS now owns 50,000 shares of Venus Concept Inc., valued at $27,000 using the latest closing price.

HealthQuest Partners II, L.P., the 10% Owner of Venus Concept Inc., purchase 1,600,000 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that HealthQuest Partners II, L.P. is holding 6,795,621 shares at $2,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERO

Equity return is now at value -64.30, with -15.70 for asset returns.