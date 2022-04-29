Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX:IMO) went up by 2.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.54. The company’s stock price has collected 0.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX :IMO) Right Now?

Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX:IMO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IMO is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Imperial Oil Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $55.15, which is -$11.13 below the current price. IMO currently public float of 197.09M and currently shorts hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMO was 524.51K shares.

IMO’s Market Performance

IMO stocks went up by 0.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.33% and a quarterly performance of 21.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 81.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.03% for Imperial Oil Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.92% for IMO stocks with a simple moving average of 37.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMO

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMO reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for IMO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

IMO Trading at 7.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares surge +3.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMO rose by +0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.72. In addition, Imperial Oil Limited saw 38.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.27 for the present operating margin

+11.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Imperial Oil Limited stands at +6.97. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 6.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.