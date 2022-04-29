IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Just Got Our Attention

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) went up by 6.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.57. The company’s stock price has collected -7.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/25/21 that Imax Has a Record October. ‘Dune’ Was a Big Help.

Is It Worth Investing in IMAX Corporation (NYSE :IMAX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IMAX is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for IMAX Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $25.11, which is $9.39 above the current price. IMAX currently public float of 45.68M and currently shorts hold a 9.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMAX was 617.21K shares.

IMAX’s Market Performance

IMAX stocks went down by -7.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.42% and a quarterly performance of -5.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.59% for IMAX Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.35% for IMAX stocks with a simple moving average of -11.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMAX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for IMAX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IMAX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $27 based on the research report published on October 22nd of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMAX reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for IMAX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 28th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to IMAX, setting the target price at $18.60 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

IMAX Trading at -12.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares sank -15.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMAX rose by +0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.67. In addition, IMAX Corporation saw -16.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMAX starting from Bassani Jacqueline, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $18.13 back on Mar 16. After this action, Bassani Jacqueline now owns 20,610 shares of IMAX Corporation, valued at $108,791 using the latest closing price.

WELTON MARK, the President, IMAX Theatres of IMAX Corporation, sale 10,791 shares at $16.59 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that WELTON MARK is holding 31,459 shares at $179,073 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.59 for the present operating margin

+50.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for IMAX Corporation stands at -8.76. Equity return is now at value -6.40, with -2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.