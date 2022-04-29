Here’s Our Rant About Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) went down by -8.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.82. The company’s stock price has collected -27.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :YMAB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for YMAB is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.00, which is $23.79 above the current price. YMAB currently public float of 36.69M and currently shorts hold a 8.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YMAB was 763.03K shares.

YMAB’s Market Performance

YMAB stocks went down by -27.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -32.33% and a quarterly performance of -1.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.91% for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.58% for YMAB stocks with a simple moving average of -57.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YMAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YMAB stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for YMAB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YMAB in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $22 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YMAB reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for YMAB stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to YMAB, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

YMAB Trading at -20.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YMAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.35%, as shares sank -28.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YMAB fell by -27.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.13. In addition, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. saw -47.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YMAB starting from Kruse Bo, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $7.85 back on Feb 22. After this action, Kruse Bo now owns 181,077 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc., valued at $31,400 using the latest closing price.

Gad Thomas, the See remarks of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc., sale 64,276 shares at $6.96 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Gad Thomas is holding 565,032 shares at $447,117 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YMAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-330.78 for the present operating margin

+92.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. stands at -158.39. Equity return is now at value -25.20, with -22.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.26.