Here’s Our Rant About Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN)

Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) went up by 8.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $169.22. The company’s stock price has collected 0.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/11/21 that Marathon Digital, Occidental, Southwest: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :AZPN) Right Now?

Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AZPN is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Aspen Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $176.33, which is $13.88 above the current price. AZPN currently public float of 66.27M and currently shorts hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AZPN was 405.30K shares.

AZPN’s Market Performance

AZPN stocks went up by 0.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.68% and a quarterly performance of 11.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.89% for Aspen Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.15% for AZPN stocks with a simple moving average of 11.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZPN stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for AZPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZPN in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $175 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZPN reach a price target of $160. The rating they have provided for AZPN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to AZPN, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

AZPN Trading at 6.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares sank -1.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZPN rose by +0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $162.28. In addition, Aspen Technology Inc. saw 6.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZPN starting from CASEY DONALD P, who sale 10,673 shares at the price of $152.51 back on Nov 18. After this action, CASEY DONALD P now owns 8,537 shares of Aspen Technology Inc., valued at $1,627,754 using the latest closing price.

Hammond F G, the Senior VP & General Counsel of Aspen Technology Inc., sale 3,288 shares at $150.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Hammond F G is holding 19,028 shares at $493,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.16 for the present operating margin

+91.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aspen Technology Inc. stands at +45.08. The total capital return value is set at 35.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.74. Equity return is now at value 35.50, with 19.00 for asset returns.

Based on Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN), the company’s capital structure generated 41.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.16. Total debt to assets is 22.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.43.