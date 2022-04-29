Here’s Our Rant About ArcBest Corporation (ARCB)

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) went up by 7.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.00. The company’s stock price has collected 3.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ :ARCB) Right Now?

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARCB is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for ArcBest Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $117.67, which is $41.24 above the current price. ARCB currently public float of 24.18M and currently shorts hold a 6.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARCB was 407.23K shares.

ARCB’s Market Performance

ARCB stocks went up by 3.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.85% and a quarterly performance of -8.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.02% for ArcBest Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.75% for ARCB stocks with a simple moving average of -10.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCB stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ARCB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARCB in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $76 based on the research report published on April 08th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARCB reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for ARCB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 22nd, 2021.

Vertical Research gave a rating of “Buy” to ARCB, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on June 08th of the previous year.

ARCB Trading at -6.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares sank -10.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCB rose by +3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.54. In addition, ArcBest Corporation saw -36.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCB starting from SPINNER STEVEN, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $92.00 back on Feb 10. After this action, SPINNER STEVEN now owns 8,100 shares of ArcBest Corporation, valued at $460,000 using the latest closing price.

SPINNER STEVEN, the Director of ArcBest Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $91.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that SPINNER STEVEN is holding 13,100 shares at $455,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.82 for the present operating margin

+10.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for ArcBest Corporation stands at +5.36. Equity return is now at value 23.50, with 11.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.