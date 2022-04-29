Here’s Our Rant About Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) went up by 10.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.07. The company’s stock price has collected 7.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/03/21 that 3 Good Reasons to Buy This Small-Cap Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ :AIMC) Right Now?

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 96.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIMC is at 2.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $58.75, which is $21.35 above the current price. AIMC currently public float of 64.39M and currently shorts hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIMC was 365.03K shares.

AIMC’s Market Performance

AIMC stocks went up by 7.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.48% and a quarterly performance of -14.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.82% for Altra Industrial Motion Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.11% for AIMC stocks with a simple moving average of -22.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIMC

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIMC reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for AIMC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 16th, 2020.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to AIMC, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on May 21st of the previous year.

AIMC Trading at 1.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.23%, as shares surge +1.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIMC rose by +7.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.23. In addition, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. saw -22.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIMC starting from DEEGAN GLENN E., who sale 1,092 shares at the price of $67.71 back on Jun 02. After this action, DEEGAN GLENN E. now owns 37,608 shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp., valued at $73,939 using the latest closing price.

STORCH CHRISTIAN, the Chief Financial Officer of Altra Industrial Motion Corp., sale 8,422 shares at $66.92 during a trade that took place back on May 07, which means that STORCH CHRISTIAN is holding 9,586 shares at $563,617 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.78 for the present operating margin

+35.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. stands at +1.46. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.