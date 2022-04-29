Here’s How Your Trade Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Aggressively Right Now

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) went down by -0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.75. The company’s stock price has collected -1.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/23/22 that Tenneco Is Being Taken Private by Apollo Funds for $7.1 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE :TEN) Right Now?

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TEN is at 2.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Tenneco Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

TEN currently public float of 80.90M and currently shorts hold a 9.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TEN was 2.22M shares.

TEN’s Market Performance

TEN stocks went down by -1.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.54% and a quarterly performance of 74.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.47% for Tenneco Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.42% for TEN stocks with a simple moving average of 22.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEN

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TEN reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for TEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 01st, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to TEN, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on March 26th of the previous year.

TEN Trading at 1.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -3.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEN fell by -1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.93. In addition, Tenneco Inc. saw 56.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEN starting from WARNER JANE L, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $13.80 back on Sep 13. After this action, WARNER JANE L now owns 77,544 shares of Tenneco Inc., valued at $276,000 using the latest closing price.

METCALF JAMES S, the Director of Tenneco Inc., purchase 729 shares at $13.49 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that METCALF JAMES S is holding 54,033 shares at $9,834 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.74 for the present operating margin

+9.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenneco Inc. stands at +0.19. Equity return is now at value -97.90, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.